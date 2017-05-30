Memorial service held for former Washington Governor Mike Lowry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Washington's four living former governors were among the mourners at a memorial service for Mike Lowry, who served one term as the state's top elected official in the 1990s.

Former Govs. Chris Gregoire, Gary Locke, Dan Evans and John Spellman all attended the service Tuesday in Renton. A Washington State Patrol honor guard conducted a flag ceremony.

Gov. Jay Inslee spoke at the service, praising Lowry's work to try to expand healthcare access.

Lowry, who died May 1 at age 78 from complications from a stroke, served in Congress for a decade. The Democrat gave up his safe House seat to run for an open 1988 Senate post but lost to Republican Slade Gorton.

He decided to run for governor when Booth Gardner retired. Lowry defeated state House Speaker Joe King for the Democratic nomination and went on to beat Republican Attorney General Ken Eikenberry in 1992.