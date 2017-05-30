× Medical supplies may float down Wenatchee River after crash

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) _ The Washington State Patrol is asking people to be on the lookout for medical supplies in the Wenatchee River after a delivery truck crashed on Highway 97 near Leavenworth and spilled part of its load into a creek.

KPQ Radio reports that the truck struck a guard rail Saturday and ended up in Peshastin Creek.

The packages are expected to float down the creek and into the Wenatchee River. A patrol spokesman says more packages could be exposed as the river recedes.

Authorities say mos of the packages contain miscellaneous medical supplies that are harmless, but some could pose a risk.