Man presumed dead after slipping and falling from cliff at Palouse Falls State Park

PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. — A Spokane man is missing and presumed dead after slipping from a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Monday afternoon at the eastern Washington park.

KXLY-TV reports that the man fell off a ledge while taking a selfie with a young woman with whom he was visiting the park. The woman told authorities that he hit a rock as he fell into the water, and was swept downstream.

The Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team planned to search for the man on Tuesday morning.