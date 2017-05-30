× Lauryn Hill and Nas to play show in Seattle as part of newly announced tour

(CNN) — Lauryn Hill and Nas are ready to rule the world.

The singer and the rapper have announced a joint North American tour to kick off September 7 in Chicago.

The “Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas” tour will land in 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in October. They’ll make a stop at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Oct. 10, the penultimate stop on the tour.

The pair collaborated on the hit 1996 song, “If I Ruled The World.”

The announcement comes a few days after Nas posted a birthday tribute to Hill on his Instagram account.

Comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae artist Chronixx will join the tour in select cities.

Hill has faced flack in the past for being late, sometimes hours, to her concerts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 2.