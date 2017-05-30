Kathy Griffin poses with replica of Trump’s bloody severed head
WARNING: The full image, which is embedded below, is graphic and disturbing. Discretion strongly advised.
Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin placed herself in the middle of a social-media firestorm Tuesday with a picture of her holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump’s.
TMZ first reported on the photo shoot, and photographer Tyler Shields posted a Tweet from TMZ and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the shoot with Griffin.
“We have to move to Mexico today because we’re going to go to prison – federal prison,” Griffin joked to Shields in the video.
“Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin said.
Griffin defended the photo on Twitter.
Backlash on social media was immediate.