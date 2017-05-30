× Kathy Griffin poses with replica of Trump’s bloody severed head

WARNING: The full image, which is embedded below, is graphic and disturbing. Discretion strongly advised.

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin placed herself in the middle of a social-media firestorm Tuesday with a picture of her holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump’s.

TMZ first reported on the photo shoot, and photographer Tyler Shields posted a Tweet from TMZ and a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of the shoot with Griffin.

“We have to move to Mexico today because we’re going to go to prison – federal prison,” Griffin joked to Shields in the video.

“Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise,” Griffin said.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

Griffin defended the photo on Twitter.

1/ I caption this "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever" Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker. pic.twitter.com/eKqr44NOl6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

2/ OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Backlash on social media was immediate.

I am an anti-Trump liberal, but Kathy Griffin went too far. VERY bad taste. Poor decision, on par w/ the worse from Anti-Obama loonies. — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) May 30, 2017

We can't knock the alt right for promoting hate speech & then support Kathy Griffin for promoting violence against the President. — Simar (@sahluwal) May 30, 2017