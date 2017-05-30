× Homeless man rescued from Seattle recycling truck

SEATTLE – A homeless man became trapped inside a recycling truck and had to be rescued Tuesday morning.

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster at a downtown business when a Waste Management recycling truck driver dumped the contents of the dumpster into his truck.

A spokesperson with Waste Management said the driver immediately knew something was wrong when he heard screaming, but it wasn’t clear whether the screams were coming from the truck or from workers down the street.

The driver pulled over, stopped the truck’s moving parts which included the trash compactor, and waited for first responders to arrive.

The man was transported to a local hospital. No word on his injuries, but they appeared minor.

Waste Management says if you believe someone is inside a dumpster, call authorities.

