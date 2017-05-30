Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on affordable homes

SEATTLE — Habitat for Humanity has begun construction on a site that will feature 10 homes on the eastside of Seattle.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reported Sunday that the homes, which will be built on land donated by the city, will increase the stock of affordable housing in Sammamish, one of the wealthiest communities in the area.

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 10 affordable homes in pricey Eastside Sammamish: https://t.co/geEayL22Xq pic.twitter.com/IZ6eRC0uWd — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) May 29, 2017

With the median home price on the Eastside in May reaching $880,000, the Habitat homes, though small, will cost between $225,000 and $300,000 each.

Many cities on the Eastside are developing affordable-housing plans so that people who work in the communities can also afford to live there.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda committee set a target of 20,000 new units of affordable housing in the next decade.