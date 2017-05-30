Everett residents fear neighborhood becoming unsafe

Everett, Wash. – A drive-by shooting in one Everett neighborhood has some residents wondering if they’re safe. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tells us gang violence is up in Everett and in Lynwood. Since 2015, there have been at least 40 drive-by shootings in south Snohomish County. Now you can add the latest one from Monday afternoon on the 8000 block of Beverley Boulevard in Everett to that growing list of crimes. While Everett Police tell us they’re still investigating whether or not its gang related people in that neighborhood say whatever the cause it’s hitting too close to home.

“It is older houses; it’s really cute neighborhoods,” said neighbor Kim Burton.

That’s why Kim Burton decided to move to this southwest Everett neighborhood in March.

“I just got a good feel, so we decided to move here,” said Burton.

But that good feeling soon changed.

“My neighbors tell me the other night my car was about to get broken-in to. The guy across the street yelled at him, called the police. They came right away,” said Burton.

Just Monday afternoon more cops came right away to her neighborhood.

“We heard pow pow pow,” said neighbor DeAnn Brooks.

DeAnn Brooks says she heard what police say was a road rage incident that led to a drive-by shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital.

“There’s a lot of stuff that happens on West Casino, but that’s where you expect it to stay,” said Brooks.

The road rage incident started here at casino and evergreen way. Kim Burton says she hopes it just spilled over into her neighborhood and isn’t a sign of more to come.

“I know everybody hears Casino Road and it is right around the corner,” said Burton.

“So for it to start coming over here, I’m not kind of shocked, really,” said Brooks.

Brooks says the area is starting to get worse. You can see crime in that neighborhood by going to the LexisNexis Community Crime Map. Back in November, Snohomish County Police agencies rolled out the new crime map to the public. Auto thefts, aggravated assaults and other crimes are happening near Brooks and Burton.

With crime happening, many neighbors told Q13 News they have an active neighborhood watch group. They say it is their way to push back on crime and to speak out when something happens.