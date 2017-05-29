Volunteers honor those who served in the military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Volunteers placed small American flags at the headstones of those who served in the military at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park. On Memorial Day, each of the 5,000 white marble upright markers in the Veterans section received a flag.

“It’s a chance to remember and reflect on why we are doing it and who served,” said volunteer Alice Smith.

Smith believes it’s a privilege to take part in the event each year. Within an hour, veterans, scout groups, local organizations, and families placed the flags throughout the cemetery.

Organizers will also host the 91st Annual Memorial Day Service of Remembrance in Washelli Cemetery Monday afternoon. The service includes the color guard from the Washington State National Guard and a wreath-placement ceremony. It starts at 2 p.m.