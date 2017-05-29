Search underway for 46-year-old man who fell into Puyallup River near Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — Search and rescue crews on Monday evening were scouring the Puyallup River for a 46-year-old man who fell into the river while fishing and “does not have swimming skills,” police said.

The Puyallup Police Department, which was helping in the search, said the man had been fishing with his family along the bank of the river when he fell in and got swept downstream by the current. He was not wearing a flotation device, police said.

Police said the incident occurred at about 5:15 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including a Coast Guard helicopter, were called in to search for the man.

As of 7:14 p.m., they were still searching for him.

Update: Crews are still actively searching for a 45 year old male who was fishing with his family slipped & fell in the river. pic.twitter.com/CKW3rK2sv4 — Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) May 30, 2017