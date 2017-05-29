× Olympic National Park puts up bilingual entrance signs

OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — Olympic National Park is constructing bilingual entrance signs that include the language spoken by the Klallam Tribe.

The Peninsula Daily News reports the new Olympic National Park entrance signs will have a Klallam phrase for “welcome” and its English translation.

A sign is at the park’s main visitor center. It was designed in consultation with the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

The $81,850 project is part of a larger plan which installed signs at Rialto Beach and on the North and South Shore Roads of Lake Quinault in 2016.

In addition, a new entrance sign will be installed at Lake Crescent during the Lake Crescent Highway 101 Rehabilitation Project in the spring of 2018.

The signs are funded by park entrance fee revenue.