Everett police investigating possible road rage shooting that left juvenile in critical condition

EVERETT, Wash. — Police on Monday were investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a juvenile in critical condition.

Police spokesman Aaron Snell said that about 3:45 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a possible road rage incident on Casino Road.

A short time later, he said, officers received calls of shots fired in the 8000 block of Beverly Boulevard. Witnesses reported the occupants of two cars firing at each other. Officers found shell casings at the scene but didn’t find the two vehicles.

Later, a juvenile was dropped off at Providence Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. He was in critical condition, Snell said.

Detectives were investigating whether the reported road rage incident, the shooting and the wounded juvenile were connected.