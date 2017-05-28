× Offense comes alive, Storm win fourth straight

Seattle – Alysha Clark scored 22 points and made her first nine shots from the floor to set a franchise record for most makes without a miss, and the Seattle Storm bumped its winning streak to four games with a 94-70 victory over Indiana on Sunday night at KeyArena.

With the win, Seattle improved to 13-5 all-time vs. the Fever at home, and the Storm earned two wins against Indiana at KeyArena for the first time in franchise history. In addition, the Storm’s 94 points set a franchise record for points scored against the Fever.

Jewell Loyd added 13 points and five assists, while both Crystal Langhorne and Breanna Stewart registered 12 points apiece. Sue Bird dished out a game-high eight assists to go along with six points, and Sami Whitcomb came off the bench to chip in nine points on three triples.

Clark paced the Storm’s offense in the opening 10 minutes, breaking her season high with 12 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting, including her first trey of the 2017 campaign. Seattle started the game 4-for-6 and notched points from five different players on the way to jumping to a 13-4 lead at the 5:51 mark. Tiffany Mitchell recorded a pair of steals and scored six of Indiana’s next eight to trim Seattle’s lead to four (18-14) with 2:49 left, but Clark scored inside and then logged two at the line to keep the Storm in front.

Seattle opened the second quarter on fire, scoring nine unanswered to take a 35-22 lead. Ramu Tokashiki found Carolyn Swords connected inside on the high-low play, and Whitcomb made a three on the right wing to spark the run. With 6:24 left in the first half, Bird nailed a floater to cap the run and force a Fever timeout. The Storm led by as many as 14 (39-25) in the first half after a turn-around jumper by Stewart, and the Fever got as close as nine before Seattle took a 47-34 lead into halftime.

The Storm (4-1) set a season-high for points in a first half with 47, as the team shot 62.1 percent (18-29), including a 5-for-5 effort from Clark, who entered the contest firing at just a 30.4 percent clip.