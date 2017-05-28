Meet Daisy! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Daisy, a nine-year-old cat that may be a little shy at first, but her foster dad said that should not stop you from giving her a chance.

Jeffrey Olsen has been taking care of Daisy for the past couple of months. He said Daisy use to have an owner, but when he went to hospice, he had to give her up. Olsen believes that is the reason she is so shy at first.

Daisy would do best as the only pet in the house and she might not get along with really young children. She prefers a quieter environment, but Olsen said once she opens up, she has plenty of personality.

She also loves snacks and plenty of cat nip as well. Daisy does need some medication to help with an issue with her liver, but otherwise she's in good health.

If you're interested in adopting her, you can contact "Purrfect Pals" in Arlington. You can also head to purrfectpals.org for more information.