21-year-old killed in Issaquah hit-and-run

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah Police are investigating a hit-and-run, which killed a 21-year-old who was leaving a house party Sunday.

Police say the victim left a party about 1:12 a.m. Sunday and was walking down 53rd Street in Issaquah when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a lifted, full-sized, dark-colored pickup truck with tinted windows.

The Issaquah Police Department and Washington State Patrol are investigating the incident.

Anyone with questions or information regarding this case should contact Issaquah Police at 425-837-3200 or the tip line at 425-837-3210.