Walter Kelley: We haven’t had a Memorial Day weekend this warm in 20 years!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Our beautiful sunny skies continue this entire holiday weekend!

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott says temperatures warm each day as we move into next week. Lots and lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure.

Remember to practice water and fire safety, as well as using a good amount of sunscreen and don’t forget, most importantly, to hydrate!

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley discovered this is the warmest Memorial Day holiday in more than 19 years.

Friday – Memorial Day: Sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The Eastside and South Sound will be the hottest with some 90s. If you love stargazing you’ll have plenty of clear skies overnight tonight, Saturday and Sunday to check out some of the galaxy’s finest! Monday night clouds will thicken up a bit so it may be tough to find those stars.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Clouds increase for partly sunny days with mostly cloudy nights. We could see a slight chance for a few sprinkles Tuesday. Highs drop a bit into the mid to low 70s. Overnights sit in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs fall back to near normal, 67 with overnights in the low 50s.