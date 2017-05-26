Bizarre surveillance video shows SUV intentionally ramming other cars at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A woman went on a car ramming rampage mowing down random cars at a Sacramento gas station, and it’s all caught on camera.

The problem is five days after the ordeal, victims say police haven’t picked up the surveillance video. The victims say they they’ve figured out who the culprit is and they want police to investigate.

It’s one of those stories you wouldn’t fully believe unless you saw it for yourself, but it's captured from four different angles at a Sacramento area Arco.

FOX40 reports on May 20, a woman driving a champagne-colored Land Rover mowed down three cars leaving seven victims in her wake.

“Her eyes, it was like crazy eyes. I thought she was trying to kill us,” said Darian Murphy.

Murphy and her friend were the first two victims. She had just parked her white Lexus at the gas station around 1:30 a.m.

“I see this car coming super fast, I was like 'oh crap she’s going to hit us,'" said Murphy.

The suspect SUV seems to be moving on, but then backs into a red sedan. That car belonged to store clerk Dinesh Tandel who watched in disbelief from inside the store as the SUV took off chasing Murphy’s car.

But on the way, the suspect swerves to hit Brenda Turner’s car. Turner and three passengers barely make it out before the impact.

“I ran, I just didn’t know what to do, I was so scared,” said Mia Sawyer, one of Turner’s passengers.

Turner’s elderly aunt Billie Harris didn’t make it out of the car until after the crash.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” said Harris.

The SUV keeps coming for Murphy who can’t find a clear path out of the gas station before the car slams into her again.

Murphy escapes and for an instant it looks like the rampage is over, but then the suspect comes back for one more shot at Turner’s family.

As terrifying as that was, the victims tell FOX40 there’s something even more disturbing, the police response or lack thereof. They say police have classified their reports as hit and runs and have not followed up to get the video of what happened.

“Its an assault and assault on three people,” said Mac Aguilar, Murphy’s father.

For the first time since their ordeal, the victims gathered in once place Thursday and compared notes. They say still have no idea why this happened.

They believe they have tracked down the driver saying she lives in the neighborhood, is still driving around in the SUV used in the attack, and is a regular at the gas station and has even been back since the ramming spree. They say they’ve been trying to share this information with police to get justice and peace of mind.

“As long as she’s on the street still I’m not going to feel safe,” said Murphy.