Two shot at party in Gas Works Park, search continues for suspect
SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after two young men were shot at a late night party in Gas Works Park Friday.
A large police response arrived at the park shortly after midnight, following reports of gunfire during a gathering of young people in the park after hours, law enforcement said.
Officers found two male victims. Exact ages were not given.
Seattle Fire transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center. Conditions were not immediately available.
Officers and a canine cleared the park, but the search continues for a shooter.
Police have not released a description.
Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.