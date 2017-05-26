× Two shot at party in Gas Works Park, search continues for suspect

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after two young men were shot at a late night party in Gas Works Park Friday.

A large police response arrived at the park shortly after midnight, following reports of gunfire during a gathering of young people in the park after hours, law enforcement said.

Officers found two male victims. Exact ages were not given.

Seattle Fire transported both victims to Harborview Medical Center. Conditions were not immediately available.

Officers and a canine cleared the park, but the search continues for a shooter.

Officers investigating after 2 people shot at Gasworks Park. Both victims taken to HMC. Search cont for suspect. More info when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 26, 2017

Police have not released a description.

Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.