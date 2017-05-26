× Republican senator’s temporary federal job ends

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen’s temporary job with the Environmental Protection Agency has ended.

The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that his 120-day post in the administration of President Donald Trump ended May 20 (http://bit.ly/2qlbOyL)

Ericksen, of Ferndale, had been appointed as communications director for the EPA transition team in January.

His absences during the regular 105-day legislative session led to some canceled meetings of the Senate Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committee, which he serves as chairman of, leading to complaints from Senate Democrats and others. A group of voters from his district launched a recall effort that dismissed by a superior court judge.

Lawmakers are currently in the midst of a second overtime session as they try to complete their work on a two-year state budget.