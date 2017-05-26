Package-stealing perp: Help ID crook caught on camera boldly heisting boxes from home’s porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY --

Can you help bust this package-stealing perp in Pierce County by telling detectives his name?

A homeowner’s security video shows him walking up, very confidently, to someone's driveway. He walks past the camera out of view, then a few seconds later you see him clutching a handful of packages and running back down the same driveway.

"In this particular case they got some parts for a tractor and some other items they're not going to be able to sell, they're not going to get drugs from them, so it's just a waste of their time, but it caused great detriment to the person that receives the package and when we catch you, you're going to jail," said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Detectives think he's white, in his 20s, with a medium build and dark hair.

He wore a dark-colored baseball hat with a flat bill.

Detectives say he left in a red mid-1990s Toyota pickup truck with after-market alloy rims.

If you know this guy's name, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.

It’s anonymous and there’s a cash reward up to $1,000 if your information leads to his arrest.