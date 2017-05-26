More Seattle Police officers, patrols out for Memorial Day Weekend following shootings

SEATTLE, Wash. – Seattle Police says these recent shootings shouldn’t make you fearful but vigilant. They say most of the shootings stem from three big fights that happened between gang members and what we’re seeing now is retaliation. Nonetheless, expect more officers out patrolling high traffic areas.

“We heard it was fun so we thought we’d check it out,” said Kim Yeung.

Kim Yeung and her two small children climb and stroll through Gas Works Park. A much different scene Friday afternoon compared to early Friday morning.

“There was some kind of confrontation between the two groups, suspect pulled out a gun, and fired into the group and then took off,” said Seattle Police Det. Patrick Michaud.

Two people shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Not unlike this scene on Alki Beach after another gang-related shooting Monday night.

“There does not appear to be any connection in the overnight shooting and the one that happened in Alki,” said Michaud.

In Alki to start the Memorial Day weekend, no one seems to be worried about the area roped in crime scene tape just days ago.

“She picked the right days for it and it’s beautiful,” said Sophia Sun.

Touch Chan and Sophia Sun couldn’t wait enjoy Alki on picturesque day even though they both heard about the shooting.

“Bad thing can happen anywhere,” said Sun.

“You cannot live in fear, said Chan.

And to ease the concerns, Seattle Bike Patrol increasing its presence.

“Where there’s large gatherings, there’s always going to be more cops,” said Michaud.

But for Kim Yeung back at Gas Works Park, her casual day out in the sun with kids is being marred by graffiti covering nearly everything in every direction.

“Knowing there was a shooting here is a little scary. Had I known, I might’ve chosen someplace else,” said Yeung.

Seattle Police insist these aren’t random shootings, but the suspects and victims know each other. Still they want everyone to pay attention this weekend.

“If you see something, you absolutely need to tell an officer so they can handle it before it escalates into a shooting or a fight or just a disturbance,” said Michaud.