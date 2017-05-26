Ismail Mamatov: Fugitive wanted in King County’s accused of jumping out of car, violently attacking woman walking to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN KING COUNTY --

Ismail Mamatov has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest after SeaTac Police say he pulled up in the silver Toyota Solara shown below, jumped out of the car and attacked a woman walking to work.

"Mamatov grabs our female by the arm. She starts to scream really loud. She starts to scream, ‘Help. Help,’” describes King County Sgt. Jason Escobar. “At this point, Mamatov punches her in the face and rips her purse from her arm, takes the purse, runs back to the car.” So, while the victim is bleeding and terrified, police say Mamatov went and used the victim's credit card at a gas station -- the same one where a clerk recognized him after detectives say he stole $100 worth of beef jerky earlier that morning. The clerk wrote down the vehicle description and license plate on the car which helped detectives identify him, but Mamatov's alleged crime spree wasn't over yet: Later that same day in Federal Way, police say he stole another woman's purse by punching her repeatedly in the head -- even calling her an offensive name.

"We want him really bad,” adds Sgt. Escobar. “We have two felony warrants out for his arrest. Ours and Federal Way’s. He is out there attacking females that are walking alone, stealing their purse. It can obviously lead to serious injuries."

Police say his car is a silver Toyota Solara with Washington state licene plates AWN5936.

He’s 18 years old, 5'5” and weighs 198 pounds.

Police say he was last living in Federal Way, but has since moved, so they don't know where he’s staying now.

If you can help cops track him down, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. You will never be asked to give your name.