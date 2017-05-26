I-90 east blocked at SR 18 after two rigs crash spilling lumber across freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 are blocked this morning after two rigs collided sending lumber across the road.

WSDOT said cars were getting by on the shoulder and using the SR 18 ramp.

After 6:00 a.m., a front loader had arrived at the scene to begin clearing the lumber.

Transportation officials said to expect delays throughout the morning.

A lot of traffic is expected as we head into Memorial Day weekend. Plus extra traffic is expected heading toward the Gorge for the Sasquatch Music Festival.

We've posted the best and worst times to travel this weekend on I-90 and I-5 here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.