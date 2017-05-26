Floydale Eckles: High-risk child predator wanted in Snohomish County could be hiding in Kitsap County

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

Saying he’d give up money, drugs — even his wife and kids to have sex with a 15-year old girl: That’s what Department of Corrections officers tell us Floydale Eckles said to the teen before sexually assaulting her.

He was convicted of child molestation for it in 1993, then for a second child molestation bust three years later and convicted in 2010 for peeping into a teen girl’s bedroom window who he’d been trying to prey on.

Now, he’s wanted in Snohomish County for failing to register as a sex offender, but DOC officers think he could be hiding in Kitsap County.

He’s a Level 3 sex offender — the worst of the worst — and busted for many more crimes, including assault, domestic violence, theft, forgery, drugs and illegally having a gun.

He’s 44 years old, 5’11” and weighs around 215 pounds.

He’s known to use a slew of fake names, including;

“Strigg”

“Trigger”

“Rigger”

“Rodney”

“Travon”

A Playboy Bunny inked on his upper left arm’s just one of the many tattoos he has.

He also has 4” long scars on his back and right knee and a 1” scar on his upper left arm.

If you know how to get him back on the map in Snohomish County, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-8477. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.