Wildfire burning near Leavenworth is mostly contained

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. -- A wildfire burning at a popular Washington state hiking and skiing destination is largely under control after burning for two days.

Northwest Incident Management Team spokesman Brendan Cowan says the fire near the town of Leavenworth was 78 percent contained Thursday morning.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

The fire started Tuesday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) north of the town in an old timber storage area. The fire was burning on about 40 acres (162,000 square meters) at its peak.

Leavenworth is a gateway to Wenatchee National Forest where many people have getaway homes.

Its town center is modeled in the style of a Bavarian village.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.