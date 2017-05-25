× Ricardo Lockette gets surprise visit from men who saved his life; tears flow freely

SPOKANE, Wash. – You’d cry too if you met the men who saved your life.

Retired Seattle Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette broke down and wept this week when he had a surprise visit from the members of the Arlington Fire Department he believes saved his life after a terrifying hit during a game against the Cowboys in 2015.

“I was inches away from death,” Lockette said. “I was laying on the field. I couldn’t move my hands, I couldn’t move my arms. I couldn’t feel anything. The only thing I had control of was my eyes.

“But by the time you guys got through, by the time I was on that mat, I was leaving the field with the L up, thanks to you guys.”

Deputy Chief Gerald Randall and engineer paramedic John Robertson flew in from Arlington, Texas, to surprise Lockette at the Washington Fire Chiefs expo.

Immediately after being reunited, the paramedics and Lockette broke down in tears.

“I don’t know what you say to somebody who saved your life,” Lockette said.