Seattle barber gives back to community with free haircuts for group of seniors

SEATTLE — A local barber is helping a special group of seniors look sharp — for free.

Q13 News photojournalist Walker Anderson introduces us to members of Seattle’s Cannon House, an assisted living facility for seniors, and the Central District barber who’s making a difference.

Ronell Getz, owner of Central Barber, and fellow barber Troy Yelland give free haircuts to the members of Cannon House from 8 a.m. until noon on the last Thursday of every month. They say they’ve been doing this for nearly 9 months and don’t have plans to stop anytime soon.

It’s all about giving back to the community, Getz says.

