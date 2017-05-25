× Missing: 16-year-old Yasmina ‘Mini’ Boui last seen May 14

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are still looking for 16-year-old Yasmina ‘Mina’ Boui who disappeared from the University Village on May 14.

She is 5’07”, 130 lbs with dark hair and eyes. She has a scar above her lip.

Her family is extremely worried about her and wants her to know she is loved and missed.

Her mom says Yasmina does have some medical concerns and she is also very concerned because of the very real threats of gangs and human trafficking.

If you spot Yasmina or know where officers can find her, please call 911.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

