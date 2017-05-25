Ivar’s sells Seattle waterfront property for $39.5 million to LA developer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Ivar's Restaurants has sold off its flagship Seattle waterfront property at Pier 54.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Ivar's sold the property to a Los Angeles developer for nearly $40 million.

But Ivar's is not going away. The company has a 29-year lease to stay on the pier where it's been since 1946.

The site is also home to Ye Olde Curiosity Shop, Cherry Street Coffee, a Harley-Davidson Shop and the Simply Seattle store.

Ivar's reportedly plans to use the cash to pay down construction debt and open new locations.