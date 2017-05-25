Best and worst times to drive I-5, I-90 Memorial Day weekend

SEATTLE — Traffic is already bad… and it’s going to be even worse for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
But we want to help make your travel smoother, so we’ve compiled summer travel tips and tools including the best and worst times to travel local highways.
Click through the gallery below for the best and worst times to travel on I-90 each day, from North Bend to Cle Elum:
Photo Gallery
Click through the gallery below for the best and worst times to travel on I-5 each day, from Tacoma to Olympia:
Photo Gallery
Other travel notices from WSDOT:
- Eastbound I-90 will be reduced from three to two lanes for a one-mile stretch at milepost 47 on Snoqualmie Pass in a construction site. The lane reduction is needed for work beginning immediately after the Memorial Day holiday weekend and could cause delays, particularly on Friday.
- As always, please slow down and pay extra attention in work zones – both for the safety of our workers and your fellow motorists. Motorcyclists also are on the road more during the summer so please be extra alert.
- In addition, please remember to do your part in helping keeping our state beautiful by securing loads and not littering. More than 12 million pounds of trash are cleared off of Washington roads each year – more than we can clean up on our own. We need everyone to take a stand against litter in our state.