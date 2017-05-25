AmazonFresh pickup grocery stores now open in Seattle

SEATTLE — Amazon on Thursday opened two locations for grocery pickup in Seattle.

Members of Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime loyalty program will be able to order groceries online and drive to a pickup location, where crews will deliver items to the car.

AmazonFresh Pickup says orders will be ready in as little as 15 minutes after being placed. Right now there are two locations in SoDo and Ballard.

The service is the latest way Amazon is testing new ways to shop. At an Amazon Go convenience store in Seattle, items selected are automatically monitored and added to a virtual cart so shoppers can skip the checkout. That store is also open only to Amazon employees so far.

Amazon also has a grocery delivery service in some cities.