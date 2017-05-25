× After vicious attack, woman discovers ex was living in attic

LAROSE, La. – A woman who narrowly escaped after her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a knife was in for another shock – her ex had been living in her attic and stalking her.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking 21-year-old Taylor Broussard, a fugitive who now faces nine active warrants for several felonies, WGNO reported.

The unidentified woman first called police on April 29 to report that Broussard had entered her Larose residence without permission.

On May 3, Broussard forced his way inside and confronted the woman, who was alone in the house with a child, according to police reports.

Broussard began striking the woman with his fists and continued beating her as she attempted to shield the child, according to the LPSO.

Soon after, Broussard pulled out a knife and began threatening the woman, slashing through a mattress and damaging several items in bedroom before the woman and child were able to escape to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Broussard stole the woman’s purse before escaping in her dark gray 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate reading XLG572, according to the LPSO.

When deputies arrived on the scene and began to search the house, they found bedding, water bottles, food, and plastic bottles filled with urine in the attic.

Deputies believe Broussard had been living in the attic for some time, but exactly how long he was up there remains a mystery.

Broussard faces arrest warrants for two counts of stalking, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and simple criminal damage to property.

Broussard is approximately 6-foot-2 tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. His last known address is listed as a residence on South Kibbe Street in Erath.

Deputies learned he lived in Lafayette for a period of time before coming to the Larose area. It is unknown whether Broussard remains in Lafourche Parish at this time.