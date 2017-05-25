× 3 killed, 8 injured in crash near George, Washington

GEORGE, Wash. — Three people are dead and eight others injured in a two-vehicle collision near the town of George, Washington.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred about 4:30 on Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says an SUV collided with a large van at the intersection of Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road Southwest, about five miles south of George.

The van left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting many of the occupants.

The sheriff’s office says three of the van’s occupants died at the scene. Everyone else involved in the crash was injured and taken to area hospitals. The sheriff’s office says all the victims appear to be adults.

There was only one occupant in the SUV.