Washington golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ A hit-and-run driver in Washington has been taken into police custody after striking and killing the driver of a golf cart and then T-boning another vehicle.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qc4vxx ) the man had been arrested at a house Tuesday after he fled the scenes.

Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says a car had been traveling southbound on a road in the Key Peninsula when it struck the golf cart. The driver of the cart died at the scene and a passenger had been taken a nearby hospital.

Troyer says the car fled the scene and T-boned a vehicle a few hundred feet away. The man driving the car then got out and fled into the house he had been arrested from.

The drive of the T-boned vehicle also had been taken to a nearby hospital.