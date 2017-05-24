Tacoma woman accused of burning 6-year-old son with cigarette

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman accused of burning her 6-year-old son with cigarettes has been charged with child assault.

The News Tribune reports that the 34-year-old woman was charged Friday, and she pleaded not guilty at arraignment.

She was jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Charging papers say the boy’s father told Tacoma police that the child returned with burns after two different weekend visits with his mother in April.

Court records show she told investigators she didn’t cause the injuries.