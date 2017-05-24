Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny with highs in the 80s (seriously, no rain!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- What if we told you it was going to be dry, sunny and hot for Memorial Day weekend in Western Washington -- for all three days?

Believe it!

Q13 News meteorologists M.J. McDermott and Rebecca Stevenson are forecasting sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Wind is onshore and a small weather disturbance on Wednesday will continue variable cloud cover and a slight chance of a shower. High temperatures will feel dramatically cooler than the last few days. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday offers more sun and clearing clouds with highs warming near 70° and lows around 50°.

Now for the best part! Friday through Memorial Day (and even Tuesday): local morning clouds and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lows 50-58°.