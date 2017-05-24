Man fatally shot at Alki Beach identified as 23-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The King County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot Tuesday night at Alki Beach as Jordan D. Thomas, 23.

The cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.

Seattle police Det. Mark Jamieson said the victim was among a group of 30 to 40 people on the beach earlier Tuesday night when "some sort of disturbance" occurred and shots rang out shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was struck while he was on Alki Avenue SW near 62nd Avenue SW. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives believe that Thomas was targeted and that this was not a random act.

An employee at the nearby Pegasus Pizza and Pasta told Q13 News they heard about seven gunshots right outside the restaurant. The employee said at first people thought it was a toy gun, but then people realized it was real and ran to the back of the restaurant.

Seattle police said it is believed that the suspect or suspects responsible fled in a vehicle, but the suspect’s physical description or make/model of vehicle has not been verified yet.