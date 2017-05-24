Learn hands only CPR in 90 seconds; it could save a life

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. – A free 10 minute CPR training class outside the Camano Island IGA is intended to bridge the gap between calling 911 and when rescue crews arrive. It’s the one thing that can double, even triple, a person’s chance of surviving a heart attack, say rescuers, and it takes minutes to learn.

“It’s a fundamentally very basic skill,” said Jim Reinhardt, with Camano island Fire and Rescue. “I can instruct someone on how to do hands only CPR to where they are doing compressions quite effectively easily within a minute.”

Camano Island Fire and Rescue is offering the free course through Friday. They are hoping to residents will take the 10 minutes to learn adult compression, hands only CPR. Participants will be shown a brief video, and then practice the technique on a dummy with one-to-one instruction from a fire fighter.

“It takes us an average of 7 ½ minutes to reach someone in a medical emergency – sometimes longer for the extreme south end of the island,” said Reinhardt in a press release. “Having a community member administer CPR while we’re on our way greatly increases someone’s chance of survival and making a full recovery.”