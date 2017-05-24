× UPDATE: All lanes open after 4-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. – All lanes of southbound Highway 167 were blocked after a crash in Kent, the WSDOT said.

The rollover happened at Central Ave.

WSDOT said traffic was still “sneaking by” on the shoulder, but to expect delays.

Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that four cars were involved, and all the injuries were minor.

There was no immediate word on how long the crash would take to clean up.

This breaking news story will be updated.