Massive landslide buries section of Highway 1 in California’s Big Sur area, video shows

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A new video released by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the massive scale of a devastating landslide that buried a portion of Highway 1 recently.

“No words needed but here’s a few,” began a tweet from Caltrans District 5 on Monday, just two days after the slide. “Million tons of rock/dirt, about 1/3 mile of roadway covered 35-40 feet deep.”

“Mother Nature hard at work,” Caltrans added.

The slide is just the latest challenge for Caltrans crews along the Central Coast, where the wettest winter in decades has led to a bridge failure and partial collapse of a section of heavily traveled Highway 17.