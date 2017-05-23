× Fox News retracts story on Seth Rich conspiracy theory

NEW YORK — Fox News on Tuesday removed from its site an inaccurate story that peddled a conspiracy theory about the murder of Democratic National Committee Staffer Seth Rich. The story had remained online for almost a week after CNN pointed out basic problems with its assertions.

“On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich,” a statement on the Fox News website said. “The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting. Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed.”

“We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted,” the statement added.

It was not immediately clear if the reporter or editor responsible for the story were facing any disciplinary action.