Former Seattle Seahawk Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

NFL Hall of Famer and former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 48.

The Orlando Police Department confirmed Kennedy’s death to TMZ Sports and the Blytheville Courier News.

“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Orlando PD Sgt. Wanda Miglio told the Courier News.

Kennedy’s death is still unclear.

The 8x Pro Bowler played eleven seasons for the Seahawks beginning in 1990.

Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.