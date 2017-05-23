Players, coaches, fans react to death of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy

Fans and players alike are sharing their memories of NFL Hall of Famer and former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy.
Kennedy died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 48. The Orlando Police Department confirmed Kennedy’s death Tuesday afternoon.
Orlando Police Department public information officer Wanda Miglio said the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but that there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.
Here's some of the reaction from players, coaches and fans: