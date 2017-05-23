Players, coaches, fans react to death of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans and players alike are sharing their memories of NFL Hall of Famer and former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy.

Kennedy died Tuesday morning at his home. He was 48. The Orlando Police Department confirmed Kennedy’s death Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Police Department public information officer Wanda Miglio said the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown, but that there is nothing suspicious about his death. An investigation is being conducted.

Here's some of the reaction from players, coaches and fans:

Our statement on the passing of Cortez Kennedy. pic.twitter.com/yVtBfMdyp5 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 23, 2017

Great sadness on the passing of my friend #CortezKennedy. A real gentle giant, great football player, better person! Loved by everyone. RIP! — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) May 23, 2017

In 1990 Seahawks draft Cortez Kennedy 3rd overall. Great career, great man. Now gone at 48. RIP Tez. NFL HOF, Seahawk ROH, ARK. BHOF. — Jim Zorn (@JimZorn10) May 23, 2017

Wow I can't believe Cortez is gone at 48. I can say that he was one of the nicest professional… https://t.co/pQun9j1YGZ — The Enforcer (@Kam_Chancellor) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts.. we lost a truly great player but even better person... #RIP https://t.co/9zbh0ICupo — Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) May 23, 2017

I just got a punch to the gut...Losing Cortez hurts. He was a great teammate and even better person. Honored to have played with him! — Robbie Tobeck (@RobbieTobeck) May 23, 2017

RIP to a true legend HALL OF FAMER!!! Cortez Kennedy #cortezkennedy #weallwegot A post shared by Ricardo Lockette (@ricardolockette) on May 23, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

This is a shock. A great hall of fame player and one of the truly good guys. RIP Cortez #Seahawks https://t.co/2Y5aPPaZwT — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) May 23, 2017

Really sad to lose a guy like Cortez Kennedy. A great personality, a great player & I enjoyed competing against him. Prayers to his family. — John Elway (@johnelway) May 23, 2017

Terrible news on former @Seahawks defensive lineman, and Hall-Of-Famer, Cortez Kennedy. My thoughts are with his family and teammates... https://t.co/fr1BLNh9Ge — Steve Raible (@RaibleKIRO7) May 23, 2017