Wildfire burning 4 miles north of Leavenworth forces evacuation of 168 homes, cabins

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in about 168 homes and cabins some 4 miles north of Leavenworth due to a 40-acre wildfire Tuesday, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Chelen County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Annie Schmidt said the fire had spread to about 40 acres due to winds estimated at 25 mph.

The fire was burning by the old mill on both sides Spromberg Canyon Road and Chumstick Highway (State Route 209), Schmidt and the county Emergency Management said.

Chelan County Emergency Management said 151 residences on Chumstick Highway (SR 209) and 17 residences on Spromberg Canyon Road were given mandatory Level 3 evacuation notices.

Chumstick Highway was closed at Eagle Creek Road on the south end and at Spanish Canyon Road on the north end.

About 200 workers and three helicopters are fighting the wildfire, Schmidt said.

The state Department of Natural Resources said it is assisting with three helicopters, five engines and two crews on the scene.