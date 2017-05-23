6-year-old boy fed up with violence, makes plea in Facebook video

St. Louis, MO — A 6-year-old boy from St. Louis has had enough of the violence.

“People need to stop killing each other around here because this is just making me feel bad,” said Jeffrey Laney.

Jeffrey Laney’s plea to put an end to violence has now gone viral on Facebook.

“I’m a kid and I’m not supposed to know all of this stuff. I’m not supposed to know about all these guns,” said Laney.

The Facebook live video has been seen more than 100,000 times in a week.

“I’m really serious. I’m really scared to die, and I’m really scared for my family to die. I’m scared,” said Laney

The four-minute video of Jeffrey pouring his heart out about the gun violence that’s grabbed hold of his hometown was posted to his mom’s Facebook account on Monday.

News 4 shared Jeffrey’s heartfelt message with other St. Louisans, inspired after hearing what he had to say.

“It’s real sad and hits home,” said Charles, a native St. Louisan. “We just got to do better, stop talking about it and come together and actually be a part of what’s going on.”