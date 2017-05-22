Today’s going to be the HOTTEST day of the year so far, but how long will it last?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Monday is going to be the hottest day of the year so far!

Mostly sunny and warming with temperatures into the 80s:

Sea-Tac near 84°

Olympia near 87°

Bellingham near 79°

Tuesday the wind shifts onshore with cooler air rushing in through the evening, high temperatures will halt in the upper 60s to low 70s with increasing clouds.

Wednesday will show the winds of change with mostly cloudy skies, areas of drizzle, or a light shower, and temperatures cooler in the 60s. Thursday keeps a chance of a shower around under mostly cloudy skies and highs upper 60s.

Weather will rebound for Memorial Day weekend with a pattern of morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs in the 70s.