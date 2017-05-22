Teenage boy presumed drowned after going over falls in Snoqualmie River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH BEND, Wash. -- Authorities continued their search Monday for a teen who is presumed drowned in the Snoqualmie River.

The 16-year-old boy disappeared after going over a set of falls in the Snoqualmie River near Olallie State Park.

Deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office say the boy had gone swimming with a couple of friends when he and another boy went over the falls. The other boy made it out of the water, but the victim did not.

Deputies say they don't believe the boy survived because of how cold and fast the river is moving.

Dive and Rescue teams called off the search Sunday night because the conditions were too dangerous. They say there is a strong current in the Snoqualmie River, so divers could not go in to search.

Investigators have not released the boy's name.