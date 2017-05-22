Michael Dietrick: Possible 3rd strike felon wanted in vicious attack on woman in Burien

BURIEN — The U.S. Marshals Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Michael A. Dietrick. The 27-year-old convicted felon is accused of punching a woman repeatedly in the face and knocking out her front tooth in Burien.

Deputies say the victim was riding the Metro Route 128 bus on March 31st when she was nudged by a woman with Dietrick. She asked the woman to move over and Dietrick said, “I’m going to punch you in the f****** face.” The victim immediately called 911 to report the threat and exited the bus at 1st Ave S and S 116th Street.