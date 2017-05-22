Michael Dietrick: Possible 3rd strike felon wanted in vicious attack on woman in Burien

BURIEN — The U.S. Marshals Pacific NW Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Michael A. Dietrick. The 27-year-old convicted felon is accused of punching a woman repeatedly in the face and knocking out her front tooth in Burien.
Deputies say the victim was riding the Metro Route 128 bus on March 31st when she was nudged by a woman with Dietrick. She asked the woman to move over and Dietrick said, “I’m going to punch you in the f****** face.” The victim immediately called 911 to report the threat and exited the bus at 1st Ave S and S 116th Street.
Deputies say Dietrick and the woman followed her and as she talked to 911, he grabbed her by the coat and threw her to the ground before punching her multiple times in the head, face and mouth. King county Prosecutors have charged him with Assault in the 2nd Degree and a $750,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest. He has two strikes already so this would be his 3rd if he is convicted.
Dietrick has a long criminal history that includes Assault 2 – Domestic Violence, Assault 3, Attempted Robbery 2, Assault 4 and Theft 3. He also has a conviction for Attempting to Elude and 6 convictions for Violating No Contact Orders. He has had more than 30 warrants issued for his arrest. He is believed to be in the Burien or White Center areas. Dietrick is 5’10”, 190 lbs.
If you can tell the task force where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information. It is anonymous.