Many in Cosby jury pool have opinion about guilt

US comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 22, 2017.
The 79-year-old Cosby is due to stand trial in Pennsylvania on June 5 for allegedly plying a woman with pills and wine, and then assaulting her at his Philadelphia home in 2004. More than 50 women have publicly accused him of being a sexual predator over a period of four decades, making remarkably similar allegations that he fed them sedatives and alcohol that made them unable to resist his advances. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case say they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while two-thirds say it would be difficult to serve.
And 35 of the 100 people questioned say they or a family member or close friend has been the victim of a sexual assault.
The initial questioning Monday in Pittsburgh suggests it may take some time to find an unbiased jury.
Sixty-seven people say it would be a hardship to spend several weeks sequestered near Philadelphia for the trial next month.
Cosby entered the courtroom in Pittsburgh on the arm of an aide, using a cane and carrying a box of tissues.
He denies charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004 and instead says the contact was consensual.