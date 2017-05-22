× Many in Cosby jury pool have opinion about guilt

One-third of the potential jurors questioned in Bill Cosby’s sex assault case say they’ve formed opinions about his guilt or innocence while two-thirds say it would be difficult to serve.

And 35 of the 100 people questioned say they or a family member or close friend has been the victim of a sexual assault.

The initial questioning Monday in Pittsburgh suggests it may take some time to find an unbiased jury.

Sixty-seven people say it would be a hardship to spend several weeks sequestered near Philadelphia for the trial next month.

Cosby entered the courtroom in Pittsburgh on the arm of an aide, using a cane and carrying a box of tissues.

He denies charges that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee in 2004 and instead says the contact was consensual.