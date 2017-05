Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle fire officials say four boats were burned when a fire ripped through a boat house on Salmon Bay.

The fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard.

The fire sent a plume of smoke visible throughout much of the Seattle area.

Fire officials say two 50-foot boats and two other smaller boats burned. People who were in the boat house escaped. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.